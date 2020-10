ALOR GAJAH: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s court , for the murder of a friend, whose body was found stuffed in a black bag inside a burning car, last month at Pulau Sebang, here.

A. Sitambarasan, 28, from Johor, nodded his head after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nurhasmanita Abdul Manap

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged, with two other individuals still at large, with murdering Sua Chun Chai, 31, a wireman, in front of a workshop at Jalan IKS 6, IKS Pulau Sebang here, between Sept 14 and 17 this year.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court set Nov 16 for mention pending chemist and post-mortem reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Arthana Sarma Rao prosecuted, while Sitambarasan, was unrepresented. — Bernama