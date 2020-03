RAUB: An unemployed man was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of his neighbour a week ago.

The accused Pang Siat Fui, 46, nodded in acknowledgement that he understood the charge when it was read out to him before magistrate Shahrul Ekhsan Hasim.

He was charged with killing Yap Chin Nam, 53, at about 8 am on March 6 in front of a house in Kampung China Sempalit here.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Shahrul Ekhsan also ordered the accused to undergo examination at the Permai Hospital, Johor, as he has previous psychiatric medical record at Bentong Hospital near here, and set April 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Chan Kai Ling prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The victim was believed to have died from severe bleeding after being stabbed in the back with a knife. – Bernama