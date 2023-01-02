Unemployed man charged with murdering 91-year-old woman

JASIN: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a senior citizen.

Peter David, 20, was charged with murdering Misah Md Amin, 91, at KM 16, Kampung Pulai Darat, Merlimau here at 1.30 am last Jan 20.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence if found guilty.

The man nodded after the charge was read out to him in Tamil before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei, but no plea was recorded.

The court set March 8 for mention for submission of documents. -Bernama