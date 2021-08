KANGAR: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of drug trafficking.

Azharadziz Zainol (rpt: Azharadziz Zainol), 37, nodded after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain. However, no plea was recorded.

On the first count, he was charged with trafficking in 163.79 kilogrammes of cannabis at a house in Kampung Bohor Gandil here at about 11.15 am last Aug 4.

He was also charged with trafficking in 3,139 grammes of methamphetamine at the same place at 1.45 pm the following day (Aug 5).

The charges were framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act which provides the death sentence, or life imprisonment with whipping, if found guilty.

Magistrate Kamaliza set Oct 15 for submission of the chemist report.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Jodia Por Yi Tying, while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama