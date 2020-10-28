Unemployed man charged with using criminal force on two policemen

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with using criminal force to deter two policemen from discharging their duty at a police lock up two days ago.

Mohd Hazeran Sudin, 35, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan.

He was charged with committing the offence against Corporal Mohd Khairullizam Atan and Lance Corporal Aron Pungin who were on duty at the Selayang police station, Gombak district police headquarters here at 11 am last Oct 26.

Mohd Hazeran was alleged to have poked the left eye of one of the policemen with his right hand finger.

The charge, framed under Section 353 of the police Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set Dec 2 for mention.

Mohd Hazeran, however, pleaded guilty to another charge with committing mischief and causing damage to a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle belonging to a neighbour, Meor Mohamad Nor Affendy Meor Zulkifli, 23, at Pangsapuri Mutiara Gombak Batu 7 here at 7 am last Oct 25.

The court set the same day (Dec 2) for sentencing and allowed him bail of RM3,500 with one surety. — Bernama