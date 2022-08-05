Unemployed man claims trial to drug possession charges

KUALA PILAH: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of drug possession last month.

Muhammad Ikraam C. Mansor, 30, made the plea when the charges were read out to him before Judge Norma Ismail.

On the first count, he was charged with possessing 54.47 grammes of cannabis at the Rembau Court lock-up near here, at about 11 am on July 26.

The charge, framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same act, carries a life sentence or not less than five years imprisonment, and whipping of not less than 10 strokes, upon conviction.

According to the second charge, Muhammad Ikraam, who hails from Rembau, was accused of possessing 3.97 grammes of heroin at the same time, place and date.

He was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Act 234), punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same act, which provides for a jail term of not less than two years and not more than five years, and whipping of not more than nine strokes, if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amirul Noor Hashimi appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

No bail was offered to the accused and the case has been set for mention on Sept 27. - Bernama