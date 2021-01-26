Unemployed man claims trial to stealing case exhibits, trespassing, burning lorries at Serdang IPD

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court and Sessions Court here today to three charges of stealing case exhibits, trespassing and burning three lorries at the Serdang police headquarters (IPD), last week.

Muhammad Hazim Zawadod, 31, made the plea after all the charges against him were read out before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah and Judge Faiz Dziyauddin.

At the Magistrate’s Court, Muhammad Hazim was charged with two counts of stealing registered case exhibits involving three cartons of cigarettes of various brands, two large boxes of cigarettes and tobacco belonging to Inspector Husin Abd Aziz as well as committing an act of criminal trespass at the case exhibit storage area at IPD Serdang, near here at 5.30 pm and 10.19 pm, on Jan 18.

For the theft, the man was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both while for trespassing, he was charged under Section 447 of the same code which carries a maximum jail term of three years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Atifah Hazimah Wahab appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Chui Jing Hong represented the accused.

Zhafran Rahim allowed the accused bail of RM1,800 with one surety for each charge.

In the Sessions Court, Muhammad Hazim was charged with committing mischief with intent to destroy the IPD storage area by burning three lorries containing various types of cigarettes, six cars and 13 motorcycles at the same place and date.

The offence committed under Section 436 of the Penal Code carries a prison term which may extend to twenty years, and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

DPP Shanur Farrahin Shapri prosecuted. The court allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety.

Both courts set April 2 for remention. — Bernama