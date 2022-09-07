Unemployed man fined RM10,000 for film piracy

SEREMBAN: An unemployed man was fined RM10,000 or four months’jail in default by the Sessions Court here today for showing five pirated subscription copies of film works through the Telegram application, in March last year.

Judge Diana Md Razali meted out the punishment to Ahmad Fairuzaman Ahmad Bolia, 46, after the accused pleaded guilty to committing the offence in Taman Desa Melor here at about 10 pm on March 18, 2021.

The man had shown to the public the five pirated subscription copies of the film works, whose copyright belonged to Astro, via a Telegram account in the name of Ahmad Faibers

He was charged under Section 41 (1) (e) of the Copyright Act 1987 and punishable according to Section 41(1)(i) of the same act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine of up to RM20,000 for each copy, or both.

He paid the fine.

The prosecution was handled by Prosecuting Officer of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Azmil Aspara while Ahmad Fairuzaman was not represented.-Bernama