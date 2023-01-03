Unemployed man fined RM6,000 for posting offensive video on Instagram

RAUB: The Sessions Court here today imposed a fine of RM6,000, in default three months imprisonment, on an unemployed man who pleaded guilty to improper use of the network service by sending obscene videos through the Telegram application to a woman three years ago.

Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya meted out the fine on Muhaimi Nabil Muatnan (repeat: Muhaimi Nabil Muatnan), 35, for using his mobile phone’s Telegram account to post pornographic video with the intention of annoying others.

The offence was committed at 10.47 am on Jan 24, 2020, and the posting was read at 11 am the same day in Kuala Lipis, near here.

Muhaimi Nabil who lives in Kuantan was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, upon conviction.

A warrant of arrest had been issued against Muhaimi Nabil after he failed to present himself in court when the case came up for mention last Jan 26, and today he arrived in court accompanied by the police.

When asked the reason for the absence, Muhaimi Nabil said he was involved in a road crash in Bentong on that day, but did not lodge a report on the incident.

Prosecuting officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Mai Zairani Zainal Abidin and Siti Hajar Sulaiman prosecuted. -Bernama