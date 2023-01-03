Unemployed man fined RM8,000 for improper use of network facilities

KUALA TERENGGANU: An unemployed man was fined RM8,000, in default four months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of the network facilities by sending obscene communications through the Telegram application two years ago.

Judge Nazlyza Mohamad Nazri meted out the fine on Ahmad Fais Ibrahim, 34, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with making and initiating the transmission of pornographic communications with the intention of annoying others using the Telegram application.

The link was viewed on Feb 23, 2021, at 3.54 pm at Kampung Baru Seberang Takir in Kuala Nerus.

Ahmad Fais was charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both, if convicted, and may be further fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim, while Ahmad Fais was represented by lawyer Abdul Hayyi Salim. -Bernama