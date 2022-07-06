Unemployed man in remand over mother’s death

MALACCA: An unemployed man is in remand for seven days from today over the death of his mother who was stabbed in an incident in Kampung Paya Luboh, Tanjung Kling yesterday.

The remand order against the 38-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Mazana Sinin to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Based on news report yesterday, the man claimed to have heard “whisper” telling him to stab the woman.

Police identified the victim as retired teacher, Rozizah Md Dom, 63. She died at the scene with stab wounds on the left and right side of the neck in the 3.05 pm incident.-Bernama