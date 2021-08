PORT DICKSON: A unemployed man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a petrol station and several stores around Port Dickson, Seremban and Nilai involving losses totaling RM69,713.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed(pix) said in the 3.27 am incident yesterday, they received a phone call from security alarm company informing them that a petrol station at Jalan Batu 2 Seremban had been broken into.

When police arrived, they discovered that the glass panel of the petrol station had been smashed and upon further inspection of the shop, they arrested a 29-year-old man hiding under the counter, he said.

“The police seized RM500 in cash, a hammer, gloves and a motorcycle during the arrest. They also conducted a check at a house that the man had lived previously at Kampung Sungai Raya, Pasir Panjang and seized various items believed to be from previous robberies, including cigarettes of various brands, bracelets, mobile phones and spectacles, he said in a statement here yesterday.

Aidi Sham said investigations revealed that the man had been on a solo crime spree since October last year till August, involving one case in Seremban and two in Nilai, with losses totaling RM67,913.

The suspect, he added, has been remanded for five days and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. -Bernama