Unemployed son stabs mother to death after hearing ‘whisper’

MALACCA: Claiming to have heard a ‘whisper’, an unemployed man stabbed his mother to death in an incident in Kampung Paya Luboh, Tanjung Kling here today.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the victim, a retired teacher, Rozizah Md Dom, 63, died at the scene after being stabbed in the left and right side of her neck by the suspect using a paring knife in the 3.05 pm incident.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect, who is the victim’s eldest son, heard a ‘whisper’ telling him to stab the senior citizen who is said to be worshipping idols.

“The incident happened in his mother’s room who had just finished taking a shower. The suspect was also said to have handed over the knife to his mother before she threw it out through the window,“ he said when met at the scene.

Zainol said the incident was noticed by the victim’s neighbours after hearing the screams of one of the victim’s daughters before the incident was reported to the police.

He said the suspect had sought psychiatric treatment at the Melaka Hospital a few years ago and had two records of drug-related offences but had never undergone drug rehabilitation treatment.

He said a urine screening test would be done on the suspect, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.-Bernama