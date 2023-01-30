Unemployed woman charged with murdering e-hailing driver

TAWAU: A woman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of an e-hailing driver in an oil palm plantation here about more than two weeks ago.

No plea was recorded from Nurima Juli, 33, who is unemployed as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman, together with several individuals still at large, was charged with murdering Nurman Bakaratu, 61, in an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas, Batu 5 here between 7.30 pm and 9 pm last Jan 13.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus set March 6 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Syahnidzam Ahmad while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama