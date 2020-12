KUALA LUMPUR: The unemployment rate has been dropping since June after the government reopened economic sectors that were forced to close due to the movement control order, Human Resources Minister Datuk M. Saravanan the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said with the incentives put in place by the government since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) should see the unemployment rate continue to drop in 2021.

“The unemployment rate hit 5.3% in May, with 821,100 people being jobless which was the highest and in July it declined to 4.7%.

“It remained at that level until August, before dropping further in September to 4.6% and it is set to drop further to 4.5% this month and this should continue into next year,“ he said in reply to a question by Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang).

Ahmad Jazlan had asked about measures taken by the government to ensure incentives such as the wage subsidy were effective.

Saravanan said the government had introduced programmes such as MYFutureJobs to help people get employment.

He said previous initiatives by the government also helped protect jobs and reduce the jobless rate.