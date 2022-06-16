UNESCO head: Some 770 mln adult people are illiterate worldwide

MOSCOW: Some 770 million people are illiterate worldwide, with two-thirds of them being women, reported Sputnik.

“I am also thinking of all those who did not have the right to education as children the 770 million adults who don’t know how to read or write – two-thirds of whom are women,“ said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, late Wednesday, at the 7th International Conference on Adult Education.

The director-general also called for boosting efforts on providing illiterate adult people with education.

The 7th International Conference on Adult Education is being held in Morocco’s Marrakesh on Wednesday-Friday.-Bernama