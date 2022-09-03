Unex, soon-to-be Evoair, to uplist on Nasdaq in Q4’23

KUALA LUMPUR: US Over-the-Counter-listed Unex Holdings Inc (to be renamed Evoair Holdings Inc) plans to uplist on Nasdaq in the fourth quarter next year to raise US$25 million (RM112 million) to increase its production line as well as for international expansion.

At a signing ceremony yesterday, Evoair engaged Network 1 Financial Securities Inc as the lead managing underwriter and book-runner for the proposed listing.

The company also signed a partnership agreement with Mercurius Digital Sdn Bhd for collaboration to formulate value creation strategies, marketing, and expansion into new markets.

Kuala Lumpur-headquartered Evoair is a green technology company focusing on eco-friendly heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) inventions.

Group managing director & co-founder Kevin Chan said the proposed Nasdaq uplisting is one part of its strategy to broaden its capital base and build the company into an international player in the HVAC and environmental, social & governance space.

“Our assembly line in Malaysia is in Kepong. For China, we are in a high-tech park in Shunde district, Guangzhou.

“The R&D (research & development) took a total of 13 years. But the actual commercialisation of this product is only beginning this year, which is January 2022. We are selling very well. Shopping malls, developers, housings, factories, are already using our product,” he said at the signing ceremony.

The group’s core product, Evoair, is an eco-friendly air-conditioner with heat emission control system technology, which turns waste heat released by conventional air-conditioner condenser (external unit) into cool, moisturised air, thereby transforming the air-conditioner condenser into a supplementary cooling unit, with the coolpressor also functions as an air cooler.