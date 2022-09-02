Unhappy with High Court decision, Rosmah submits appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor(pix) today submitted an appeal against her conviction and sentence over the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, 70, filed the appeal notice through Messrs Akberdin & Co at the Court of Appeal via e-mail.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who is representing Rosmah confirmed the matter when contacted today.

Based on the appeal notice, Rosmah was not satisfied with the overall decision of Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan yesterday and wanted to appeal against the decision which convicted her under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 as well as the jail term and fine under Section 24 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.

The wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak also filed an appeal against the decision of Justice Mohamed Zaini who turned down her application to disqualify the judge from hearing and deciding on the case.

Yesterday, the High |Court sentenced Rosmah to 30 years in prison and a fine of RM970 million after finding her guilty of three counts of corruption.

Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each charge. However, she will only serve 10 years in prison because Judge Mohamed Zaini ordered all prison sentences to run concurrently.

The court also ordered her to be imprisoned for 30 years if she fails to pay the fine.

Rosmah is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from former Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

Judge Mohamed Zaini in his judgment, among other things, ruled that Rosmah's defence was just denial and that the RM6.5 million was indeed for her and that she received the money at her residence in Jalan Langgak Duta and Seri Perdana.

In a 116-page judgment, the judge also ruled that Rosmah had dominated her husband, Najib and had control over the former prime minister and it was clear from the recording of “Can I advise you something” audio clip between Najib and Rosmah which went viral earlier that the accused gave instructions to Najib regarding government affairs.-Bernama