PETALING JAYA: Close ties with politicians are enabling crime kingpins to obtain honorific titles and run their illegal activities unhindered.

Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan said enormous political funding by drug lords, loan sharks and gambling kingpins has led to these crooks rubbing shoulders with politicians.

He said favours such as the recommendations of state and federal honorific titles are rendered to the kingpins even when they have criminal records.

“For a start, politicians should stay away from the patronage of these kingpins.

“Politicians should know who their friends are. These kingpins present themselves as philanthropists but they have ulterior motives. They run legal businesses such as nightclubs but these are just a front,” he told theSun.

Musa said it is an uphill task to arrest the kingpins as they “do not get their hands dirty” and have runners to carry out their illegal activities.

“They are very influential, powerful and dangerous. This is why witnesses dare not come forward to testify against them. They have backup from their political patrons who interfere in police investigations when they are arrested.

“Enforcement has to be firm and not waver due to any external interference,” he said.

During his tenure as CID director, deputy IGP and eventually IGP between 2003 and 2008, Musa had aggressively pursued notorious kingpins, arresting about six Datuks and Datuks Seri who were involved in activities such as gambling, loan-sharking, drugs and prostitution.

The kingpins were either charged or placed in detention under preventive laws.

Universiti Sains Malaysia research team on crime and policing head Assoc Prof Datuk Dr P. Sundramoorthy told theSun that beyond police scrutiny, a vetting committee must review the background of a candidate for such awards.

He said the mandatory scrutiny should include a report by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the candidates’ academic and other professional qualifications.

“Their character should also be scrutinised (and verified) with credible persons. The number of those holding such titles should also be reduced,” he said.

On Saturday, police said it had identified and are going after drug lords with “Tan Sri” and “Datuk Seri” titles who are running the country’s largest narcotics cartels under the guise of operating legitimate businesses.

Criminologist Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said honorific titles should only be given to those with good standing and reputation.

“Kudos to the police for investigating without fear or favour. Action should have been taken a long time ago and the honorific titles of these kingpins should be revoked.”

Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said honorific titles should be given to deserving individuals for their contributions to society.

He said the recipients should be viewed as deserving of the titles by the public. Otherwise, it will not be fair to those who earned it due to credibility and criteria.

“Undoubtedly, this has been going on for years. Any candidate with a record for involvement in criminal activities and does not meet the criteria should be downright rejected,” he said.