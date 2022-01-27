Unicef delivers medical equipment worth more than RM600,000 to Sabah hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Malaysia delivered medical equipment valued at RM627,948 to Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) wards across five hospitals in Sabah earlier this week.

Unicef Malaysia, in a statement today, said the hospitals are Tawau Hospital, Lahad Datu Hospital, Keningau Hospital, Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, and the Sabah Women and Children Hospital in Likas here.

The medical equipment, delivered in coordination with the Medical Development Division, Ministry of Health; and Sabah State Health Department, includes portable transport incubator, electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, nebulizer machine, vacuum extractor machine, and cardiotocography (CTG) machine.

“We hope the medical equipment delivered will complement efforts by the Ministry of Health to provide adequate medical care for children and mothers in Malaysia.

“Together with the government, Unicef works for every child in Malaysia, from Perlis to Sabah, of all ethnic groups and races, citizens and non-citizens, migrants and undocumented, and the most marginalised children found in all these groups – children with disabilities,” said Unicef Representative to Malaysia and Special Representative to Brunei Dr Rashed Mustafa Sarwar.

In addition to the five hospitals in Sabah, Unicef Malaysia will also deliver medical equipment valued at RM377,624 to O&G wards in Hospital Ampang and Hospital Serdang in the Klang Valley.

Unicef Malaysia has been working tirelessly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce the impact of the virus on children, including by strengthening health facilities across Malaysia.

Unicef Malaysia launched a Covid-19 emergency appeal in July 2021 in response to the urgent needs of some hospitals in Malaysia.

Among others, it has since delivered 400 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment worth RM1.2 million to several hospitals in the Klang Valley.-Bernama