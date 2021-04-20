Unidentified burnt body believed to be that of a woman - police

KUALA TERENGGANU: The unidentified burnt body found by the roadside along Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kelantan in Kampung Padang Air near Tepoh, here last Saturday, is believed to be that of a woman.

Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said based on initial investigations, police have not ruled out the possibility that the body is that of a person who was earlier reported missing.

“Police have received several missing person reports the day before and the day after the body was found last Saturday. In addition, we have also taken DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) samples from family members possibly related to the victim in the hope of finding a match,“ he said when contacted by reporters here today.

The body was discovered by a cleaner at about 7.15am last Saturday while he was carrying out his work in the area.

The victim is said to have been killed elsewhere and was brought to the site of discovery, where the body was torched. — Bernama