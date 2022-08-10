Unification of ummah with Umno, Bersatu to continue: PAS

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will continue with the ummah unification efforts, a commitment it has made with Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), in facing the 15th General Election (GE15).

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said there should be 'flexibility' in the negotiations between the three core Malay parties, to further ensure the country's political stability after GE15.

“... (negotiations between the three parties) include the conditions that had been set and the current discussion on seat allocations,“ he said in a statement after PAS central working committee meeting today.

Abdul Hadi reiterated that PAS, which leads the state government in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, will not raise the issue of the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly in the near future to focus on preparations for the monsoon season which is expected from mid-November until March next year and efforts to drive economic recovery after Covid-19.

On Wednesday, PAS vice president Datuk Idris Ahmad said the party's top leadership would meet to discuss cooperation with its political allies and the dissolution of state legislative assemblies in the three states now under its rule.

Previously, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported to have said that the PAS-led state governments would not dissolve their respective state assemblies earlier than March 2023.-Bernama