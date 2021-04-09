Union braced for Bayern Munich backlash after PSG defeat

BERLIN: Union Berlin are steeling themselves for a challenging trip to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday as the European champions look to shake off their midweek defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern's Champions League defence is under threat after PSG striker Kylian Mbappe inspired the French giants to a 3-2 victory in Munich on Wednesday, leaving Hansi Flick's side up against it heading to the Parc des Princes next week.

Union are just outside the top six in Germany and bidding to qualify for Europe next season for the first time in the club's history, but their Swiss coach Urs Fischer expects a tough time at the Allianz Arena.

"I assume that they will try to make up for the (PSG) defeat against us," Fischer said Thursday. Bayern are seven points clear at the top of table and on course for a ninth straight league title.

"They've shown more than once this season that they can handle setbacks well."

Even with Bayern's top scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined by injury, Fischer knows his side need a "perfect day" to take points in Munich, but sees cause for hope in the fact Bayern converted only two of their 31 chances against PSG.

Union punched above their weight by holding Bayern to a 1-1 draw last December in Berlin, where they have beaten both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Bayern have leftback Alphonso Davies suspended while Germany pair Leon Goretzka and Niklas Suele picked up knocks against PSG.

Having lost 1-0 at home to Bayern in last weekend's top-of-the-table clash, second-placed RB Leipzig are desperate for victory at Werder Bremen.

Spanish leftback Angelino, who racked up eight goals and 11 assists before injury struck in February, could return with defenders Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele both suspended.

Leipzig also face Bremen away in the German Cup semifinals on April 30 and Nagelsmann wants to throw down a marker.

"We don't have time for experiments," said Nagelsmann, who is set to name his strongest team.

"You can make a statement towards the cup in terms of the way you perform."

Eintracht Frankfurt, in fourth and edging towards Champions League qualification for the first time, host third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Frankfurt head coach Adi Huetter is facing repeated questions about rumours he will replace Marco Rose at Borussia Moenchengladbach next season.

Eintracht backed up a 5-2 thrashing of Union with a 2-1 win at Dortmund last weekend, giving them a seven-point cushion in their quest for Champions League football. – AFP