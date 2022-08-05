Unique Fire debuts on Ace Market at 21 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: Unique Fire Holdings Bhd (Unique Fire) has made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd today, opening at 21 sen per share.

About 5.41 million shares were traded at the opening bell.

The group’s listing was the 23rd on Bursa Malaysia and the 16th on the ACE Market for 2022.

Unique Fire is an investment holding company involved in the assembly, distribution and manufacture of active fire protection systems, equipment and accessories.

Executive director Datuk Marcus Liew said the company is planning to set up two additional expansion lines for fire extinguishers, which he believes will be able to boost production by an additional 470,000 fire extinguishers for the year.

“We will get our fire extinguishers certified by British standards and export them to Hong Kong and the Middle East, and distribute to countries which can accept these standards,” he told reporters after the listing ceremony today.

Meanwhile, Unique Fire managing director Liew Sen Hoi said the listing marks a momentous milestone in the group's journey towards becoming the preferred brand of fire protection equipment within the region and beyond.

“Correspondingly, we have laid out strategic and exciting plans to spearhead our growth and improve our market penetration in line with our expansion of operation capabilities.

“The listing will be able to unleash Unique Fire’s full potential and ensure that all our strategies are executed as planned,” he said.

The group had successfully raised proceeds of RM21.78 million through the listing exercise, of which RM2.5 million were earmarked for the expansion of manufacturing facilities and RM6 million for the expansion of its geographical coverage.

Meanwhile, RM5.30 million and RM4.58 million will be set aside for the expansion of its operational capabilities and working capital, respectively, and RM3.40 million will be utilised to fund the listing expenses.

-- BERNAMA