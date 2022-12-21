Unity data plan: Half the price, triple the speed

PUTRAJAYA: The government will introduce a Unity Package prepaid mobile Internet plan at a lower price of RM5 per month and it will be on the market next February, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the implementation of the package would involve five telecommunication service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications.

He said the groups being targeted are youth aged up to 30, B40, persons with disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens and veterans of uniformed bodies.

“The prepaid package will be offered at the price of RM30 with 30 gigabytes (GB) of data for six months, with a speed of 3Mbps (megabits per second).

“Users will enjoy a 50 per cent savings compared to the existing package, which is from RM10 per month to RM5 per month,” he told a media conference after conducting a survey of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD)’s flood disaster assistance preparations, here, today.

Fahmi said that this was a basic package and that the service providers are allowed to offer added value in the package.

He said the introduction of the package was in line with the Unity Government’s desire under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reduce the cost of living and ensure comprehensive digital connectivity for Malaysians.

“The price reduction clearly proves that the government pays serious attention to the needs of the people to enjoy telecommunication services at a lower and more affordable price,” he said, adding that the service providers would announce details of the package soon.-Bernama