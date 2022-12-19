Unity government must take proactive action now

WHILE we try to pick up the pieces after the Batang Kali tragedy, it would be good to consider fresh ways and means to prevent a recurrence.

Of course, we had opportunities to learn from our oversights and mistakes previously, but we don’t seem to have come up with solutions.

That’s why the problem keeps recurring, especially during the monsoon season.

When similar tragedies occur, we expend our resources, time and energies to mitigate the disasters and provide relief wherever possible to the victims and their families. Kudos to all those involved.

So why don’t we consider a paradigm shift, a reset or a radical change in our approach to similar tragedies?

Meaning to say, why don’t we use the very same resources, time and energies for proactive action?

Such bold action could include regular inspections and monitoring of hillslope development and recreational or residential areas nearby, setting up early warning systems and timely information dissemination to the public.

It also includes educating the public and enhancing their safety awareness to prepare for eventualities.

When such proactive action becomes a regular SOP, we can prevent the needless loss of lives and property.

It has been reported that the operator of the organic farm, where the tragedy occurred, did not have a licence to operate a camp and that action will now be taken against him.

But the question is why was no action taken before the tragedy occurred when it had been operating for some time?

What happened to law enforcement, to regular inspection, to constant monitoring?

Was there negligence on the part of officials?

As with other similar events, a call has been made for a commission of inquiry to be held.

While the motive for such a call is laudatory, the reality is that many similar official inquiries have been conducted in the past, but without any meaningful follow-up.

The reports produced by such commissions on previous tragedies are still gathering dust on office shelves or lying on the backburner or hibernating on a cloud.

Besides the resources that we have, we also have the expertise and the experience to propose and institute preventive measures. So, why are we not utilising them?

The new government has been responding quickly to the disaster.

Many ministers, deputy ministers and their officers have been visiting the site and offering whatever help they can.

Hats off to them. Hopefully, this is not a flash in the pan.

Their initial responses should extend to long-term and lasting action and measures to prevent similar needless tragedies.

The time for a paradigm shift in our approach is now. It is here and not hereafter.

The new unity government must lead by example to help introduce a proactive disaster or accident prevention culture in order to make Malaysia a safer place for all.

Proactive and not reactive action is the way forward.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for Safe Community