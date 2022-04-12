Unity Govt Cabinet based on solid foundation able to rebuild Malaysia: Constitutional expert

KUALA LUMPUR: The formation of the Unity Government Cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the right move to establish a strong foundation capable of rebuilding Malaysia.

Constitutional expert Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain said the selection of ministers were based on party hierarchy, experience and individual expertise.

“Anwar made the right move at the initial stage by allowing parties that joined the Unity Government to name their own candidates.

“Is it proper for him not to allow those who join his Unity Government to decide for themselves? This matter is an approach that will avoid politicking within the parties,” he said on the Ruang Bicara programme broadcast by Bernama TV tonight.

He added that if Anwar selected any candidate without considering party hierarchy, there might be some dissatisfaction within the party.

“Where is the concept of loyalty to the party? That's why the selection was made to ensure stability and I see this approach respects party hierarchies,” Wan Ahmad katanya.

Meanwhile, National Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Of Malaysia (NCCIM) member Datuk Dr AT Kumararajah said Cabinet ministers seem to have been selected for their ability to bring stability to the economy.

“I am sure many of us want to see our prime minister lead this country with his experience and expertise, seeing as his previous portfolios include being Finance Minister.

“His appointment as Finance Minister is hoped to have a positive impact on domestic markets and investments. This is because the economic challenges in 2023 are very high and we need his experience for at least two years. The tabling of the Budget also requires someone with experience to strike a balance among all stakeholders,” he added.-Bernama