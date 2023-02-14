Unity Govt cooperation agreement best mechanism of political stability: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The cooperation agreement among coalitions to form the Unity Government inked last December has been seen as capable of being the foundation for political stability thus creating a strong and robust government for the country.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said this is because the agreement had proved to be the best mechanism for the public, as well as party leaders and supporters, to understand each other, have more confidence in those involved and prevent further political disputes.

“The issue is not just about the election process, but the understanding of politics, meaning that among the parties involved in forming the government, there should be a great understanding.

“This is what we saw in the Unity Government which was formed and manifested through the cooperation agreement assigned in mid-December 2022,” he told reporters after the launch of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as Broadcast Partner of Malaysia Football League 2023, here today.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, said this in response to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s hope expressed in the Royal Address yesterday for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the last Prime Minister appointed during his reign.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said since holding office on Jan 31, 2019, he had shouldered heavy responsibilities to select and appoint four different prime ministers, starting with the 7th prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, followed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Anwar.

On Dec 16 last year, five major political coalitions - PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan - inked the cooperation agreement in Putrajaya to form the new and stable Unity Government. -Bernama