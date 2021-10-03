Unity key to reviving pandemic-hit economy: Tun Juhar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin(pix) has urged the people in the state to always support and work with the government to ensure programmes that have been drawn up to revive the economy that has been affected by Covid-19, are a success.

“We must unite and continue to strive for the state’s economy to recover and the lives of the people affected by the pandemic to return to normal,” he said in his speech at an investiture ceremony held in conjunction with his 68th birthday at Istana Seri Kinabalu, here today.

Juhar also called on the people from all levels of society to continue to strengthen unity and maintain peace in Sabah which were the backbone of the state’s prosperity.

He also expressed his appreciation for the government’s concern in implementing various programmes and distributing aid to all the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The enforcement of SOP (standard operating procedures) under the National Recovery Plan and the ramping up of the immunisation programme are very much appreciated...those who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine should do so immediately,” he said.

At the ceremony, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, wife of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin headed the list of 33 recipients of state honours and awards from Juhar.

Norainee was among the recipients of Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), the highest Sabah state award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’.

The other recipients were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Yee Moh Chai.

A total of 24 individuals received the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Among them were Sabah Community Development and People's Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya and appointed Sabah state assemblyman Suhaimi Nasir, Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali and 5th Division Commander Major Gen Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid.

Meanwhile, former Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman were among the four people made Justices of the Peace (JP). -Bernama