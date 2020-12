KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to place the unity kindergartens under the Education Ministry, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique told the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said the government has set aside sufficient funds under the budget to sustain the operations of the 1,781 unity kindergartens.

She added the ministry was also responsible for the operation of 41 “taska genius”.

She said allocations for the kindergartens’ operations was under the budget and set aside for the National Unity and Integration Department.

“There is no need to place the kindergartens under the Education Ministry as we can manage their operations,“ Halimah said in her winding-up speech at the committee stage.

She said the kindergartens located in urban area had an enrolment of more than 38,000 children.

The Ministry’s Budget of RM320.4 mil was approved after more than 45 minutes of debate.