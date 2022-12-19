University relaxes rules in view of floods

KUALA NERUS (Terengganu): Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has relaxed several regulations to provide for uninterrupted learning and teaching by its students and staff, respectively, in view of the floods in Terengganu.

UMT vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mazlan Abd Ghaffar (pix) said today the relaxation includes allowing online teaching and learning as well as allowing staff to work from home.

He said this was one of the ways of ensuring the welfare and safety of students and staff during the floods.

“Many students stay outside the campus, for example in rented houses in Kampung Pak Tuyu, Kampung Tok Jembal, Kampung Gong Pak Jin and Kampung Jati, and they are affected by the floods. They have difficulty moving to and from the campus.

“As such, online teaching and learning will be carried out now (during the floods) until further notice,” he said in a media statement.

Mazlan said staff who were affected by the floods can apply for special disaster leave while those who were unable to get to the campus or office can work from home after getting permission from their respective superiors.

He also said that for those who were required to be at UMT, the security authorities had designated a safe route to get to the university.

“I advise all students and staff to take care of their safety and abide by the instructions of the authorities.

“Those who need information and have queries can contact the flood operations room at 09-668 5059/4118,“ he said.

More than 11,000 people have been evacuated in Terengganu after floods hit seven districts in the state.-Bernama