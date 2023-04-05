University student caught red-handed for taking upskirt photos

RECENTLY, a private university student has been caught in the act of taking upskirt photos of a female classmate.

The male student’s perverted act was revealed to have occurred in the university classroom when the culprit clad in a brown sweatshirt placed his smartphone under the young woman’s skirt.

In two Facebook videos posted by UTAR Confessions 2022/2023 (the incident actually took place in another university), the first video showed the perpetrator caught in the act and the second video depicted him admitting to his wrongdoing.

The first video showed the perpetrator caught by a male classmate after he was spotted taking the upskirt photo of a female classmate standing near him.

“Have any of you witnessed sexual harassment happening in university with your own eyes? This is the reason why more and more girls are less friendly towards men and boys. We are living in the 21st century but the mindset is so backwards,” captioned the video.

In the second video, one of the young men who apprehended the culprit in brown had demanded his smartphone’s password, with the perpetrator flinching in fear.

“I admit, I admit,” the culprit said before kneeling on the classroom floor.

In an image released together with the second video, he was revealed to have “admitted” to committing this vile act for a long time, “involving too many victims” to keep count.

“His captured footages were backed up in his hard disk kept under his bed,” said the captions in the image.

Now, victims of the perpetrator have been beckoned to come forward and “stand against him”, according to the caption in the image.