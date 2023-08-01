University student who went missing at Cherating Beach found drowned

KUANTAN: A university student who was reported missing while swimming at Cherating Beach yesterday, was found drowned this morning.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of the victim, Adam Ridhuan Abdul Rejab, 18, was found at 7 am at about 8.6 kilometres from where he had been reported missing.

“The victim was found lying on his stomach by a couple holidaying at the beach, who then dialled 911,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the victim's family members had confirmed his identity and the initial examination had not revealed any sign of injuries on the body.

The body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for post-mortem.

Adam Ridhuan, from Seri Kembangan, Selangor, was reported missing around 1.45 pm yesterday (Jan 7). He had gone to the tourist spot for a picnic with 19 other friends.

His friends claimed that high waves were crashing over the area, causing them to split up and Adam Ridhuan was seen in a deeper area before disappearing from sight.-Bernama