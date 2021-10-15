University students eager to return to campus

KUALA LUMPUR: Students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) are happy and excited to return to their respective campuses today to resume face-to-face lessons.

In all the excitement of returning to campus, strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) remained in place and were not taken lightly by the IPT management to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This includes conducting a Covid-19 RTK Antigen screening test on all students before they enter the campus or dormitory as well as being prepared in the event of an infection.

In the federal capital, a check by Bernama found that a total of 6,872 International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) students returned to their campuses in Gombak, Kuantan, Pagoh and Kuala Lumpur starting today.

Its rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak said the safety and well-being of students were very much emphasised by the university management to ensure smooth running of learning process.

One of the students, Nur Afizah Hamzah, 21, said she was excited to start a face-to-face learning session after more than a year of studying online following Covid-19.

“I am relieved to be able to return to campus because the facilities are complete, some students face limitations when they are at home, so I am happy to be able to return to campus to continue learning physically,“ she said.

In SELANGOR, the movement of about 6,400 students of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam to the campus was conducted in an orderly manner and complied with the set SOPs.

Mawar College principal Dr Norhasnida Nordin said for October 2021 academic session, only 50 per cent of the students were allowed to enter the campus.

Student from the Faculty of Applied Sciences Muhammad Alif Naqiuddin Mohd Adzha, 20, was very happy to return to the campus because he was able to meet his friends again after more than a year of not seeing one another.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) received about 800 out of 2,445 new and special needs students today.

USIM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ridza Wahiddin said they were the first batch students to register for the first phase registration starting today until Monday (Oct 18).

Meanwhile, the admission of 4,240 Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) students in MELAKA for face-to-face learning sessions will implemented in four phases.

UTeM deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs) Datuk Dr Sabri Mohamad Sharif said it was to avoid congestion and in compliance with the stipulated SOPs.

The movement of students returning to Seberang Perai Polytechnic in PENANG and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in KEDAH went smoothly.

Seberang Perai Polytechnic director Harith Fadzilah Abd Khalid said about 50 secretariats, comprising 20 officers and 30 students from the Students’ Representative Council, were assigned to supervise and monitor SOP compliance.

“We have also set up Covid-19 Committee to control and monitor the student admission process more efficiently,” he added.

UUM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah said the admission of these students was being carried out in stages according to the zone and date that had been set.

“For example, today involves students from the north zone, tomorrow the south zone and the day after tomorrow the east coast zone,“ he said.

In KELANTAN, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Dr Razli Che Razak said physical learning at the three UMK campuses would involve a total of 3,719 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

One of UMK students, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Firdaus Norden, 21, who is from Sabah, said he had taken the Covid-19 self-test before returning to the Kota Bharu Campus.

“After learning my results were negative, I came here alone because I had to comply with the SOPs set in addition to curbing the spread of Covid-19,“ said the Bachelor of Heritage Studies student.

In PAHANG, a total of 350 students from Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) returned to the university today and will be followed by another 1,200 students this Saturday and Sunday.

Dean of Student Services Assoc Prof Dr Mansor Sulaiman said while on campus, student movements would be monitored via UMP Trace application.

The returning of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) students to Gong Badak Campus in TERENGGANU also went smoothly without any positive Covid-19 cases recorded.

Prof Dr Fadzli Adam said about 1,000 students started registering at 8 am today and had undergone the Covid-19 screening test conducted by about 20 staff from the UniSZA Health Centre.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, a total of 5,268 Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students will return to their respective campuses in stages from today until Oct 31.

UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the number included 4,847 students from Kota Kinabalu Campus, Labuan International Campus (219 students) and Sandakan Campus (202 students).

According to him, the lecture sessions are currently carried out in a hybrid manner as the vaccination rate in Sabah has not yet allowed the sessions to be held as usual.-Bernama