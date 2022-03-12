Unlicensed money lending syndicate: 12 women among 18 arrested

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police arrested18 individuals, including 12 women, all locals, on suspicion of running an unlicensed money lending syndicate in a raid in Kajang, near here, last Thursday (March 10).

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department head ACP Azman Ali said the suspects, aged between 18 and 52, were arrested at 10.20 am at a premises on Jalan Pasir Emas, Sungai Chua, Kajang, in a raid which was conducted following a tip-off.

He believed the syndicate had been in operation for about six months.

“Following inspection, the policer also seized several items and documents, including computers, files containing information of borrowers, ATM cards of various banks and cash of RM21,598,” he said in a statement.

Azman said investigation would be conducted under Section 5 (2) of the Money Lenders Act 1951 where those convicted faced a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment for up to five year, or both.-Bernama