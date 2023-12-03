Unofficial: Muhamad Akmal is new Umno Youth Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Merlimau assemblyman, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix) has won the Umno Youth Wing chief position for the term of 2023-2026.

According to the unofficial 2023 Umno election results displayed on Umno Online as of 12.30 am, Dr Muhamad Akmal, 32, has a big lead over his challengers, Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, party supreme council member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah and Meor Hassan Mat Ali.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan tweeted his congratulations to Dr Muhamad Akmal tonight and expressed hope that he would lead the Youth Wing to greater heights.

“May he be successful in reaching out to youth and bringing them to glory,” he posted along with a picture of Dr Muhamad Akmal.

Former youth chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who was not defending the post, had earlier announced that Dr Muhamad Akmal obtained 102 division votes, surpassing the 96 votes needed for a simple majority out of 191 divisions.

Dr Muhamad Akmal, who has a medical degree from Russian State Medical University, has been Umno Youth vice-chief since 2018 and is currently a Melaka executive councillor.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad is in the lead for the Umno Women’s chief post, with 48 votes, while her rival Tan Sri Shahrizat Abd Jalil has 32 votes as of 12.30 am.

For the Umno Puteri chief contest, Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi is leading with 51 votes, and supreme council member Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar has 25 votes.

Four other challengers are trailing behind, Umno Puteri exco member Dr Masliha Harun with 11 votes, Umno Puteri exco member Fadwah Anuwar (eight votes) Umno Puteri secretary Nurul Hazwani Haslan (seven votes) and Pandan Umno division Puteri chief Wan Noor Akyilah Wan Shapuddin (two votes).

The election official results are expected to be announced by Umno election committee chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad after the vote counting process is complete. -Bernama