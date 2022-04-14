Unrecorded Songkran leave granted by govt will strengthen family ties

KANGAR: The Siamese community described unrecorded leave for civil servants, granted by the government in conjunction with the Songkran festival, as giving more opportunities to its members to strengthen family ties.

The Malaysian Siamese Foundation chairman, Datuk Siw Chun Eam, said that the granting of unrecorded leave also showed that the government was sensitive and close to the people regardless of race, even though the Siamese community was a minority in the country.

“With this privilege (unrecorded leave) opens up opportunities for the Siamese community, especially young people, to spend more time with their families in their respective villages,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in his speech in conjunction with the festival, said that the granting of unrecorded leave to civil servants of Siamese descent to celebrate Songkran was a privilege to those who work together to develop the country.

Siw Chun said that although there had been no massive Songkran celebrations since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, it was still moderately celebrated at Thai “wat” or temples, and their respective homes.

“For the Siamese community, Songkran is a special day for children to seek forgiveness and blessings from their parents for future success, and to strengthen family ties,” she said.

The Songkran, or Water festival is the Thai New Year that is celebrated for three days starting April 13 every year.

There are 60,000 people of Siamese descent in Malaysia, with a large number residing in Kedah and Perlis.-Bernama