Unregistered centres urged to register PWDs under their care for vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: Care centres for persons with disabilities (PwDs) that are not registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) have been asked to register individuals under their care for phase two of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme which has started since April 19.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said this is important to ensure that the PwD community, which has been categorised as among vulnerable groups would not be sidelined in the vaccination programme, thus helping to reduce the spread of the infectious disease and the risk of complications among them.

“I will ask for assistance from Khairy Jamaluddin as the Coordinating Minister (for National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme) to give consideration to include PwD care centres that are not registered with JKM for the AstraZeneca vaccine registration which will begin on May 23, just like old folks’ homes,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Ras Adiba said that as of December 2020, there were almost 52 PwD care centres nationwide that were not registered with JKM.

Meanwhile, she hoped that the government would expedite the vaccination process for the PwD group, especially those living in rural areas.

According to her, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry had recently submitted a list of 19,439 PwD trainees of the Community Rehabilitation Programme to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry to be considered for phase two of the programme.

Ras Adiba also expressed her appreciation to the Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee for the disabled-friendly facilities provided at most vaccination centres throughout the country.-BERNAMA