Unrepentant addict arrested with RM13,000 worth meth

SIBU: An unrepentant addict with 18 previous drug-related offences was caught red-handed yesterday with 129.59 gms of meth worth RM12,959 at his house in Jalan Ek Dee here.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested during a raid by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at 7.10pm.

“Police seized seven plastic packets of crystals suspected to be methamphetamine found in the house,” he said here today.

A drug test also found the suspect positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“The suspect has been remanded for six days from today (Friday) for investigations,” said Zulkipli. -Bernama