KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 463 areas are expected to experience unscheduled water disruption after the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was shut down following the detection of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih at 5.15 pm yesterday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the water disruption involved five regions, with 172 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat (54), Sepang (194), Putrajaya (23) and Kuala Langat (20).

“All the affected areas are the same as those affected in the recent unscheduled water disruption and users can check the list of affected areas at https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ or by accessing the Air Selangor app,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

She said Air Selangor was working with the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) to identify the cause of the raw water pollution along Sungai Semenyih and its tributaries around the river.

Air Selangor has activated the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to prepare alternative water supply temporarily for affected users, and 94 tanker lorries will be mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises.

She said Air Selangor understood the need for clean water, especially during an increase in Covid-19 cases, and the company was doing everything it could to minimise the impact of the disruption.

“Air Selangor will announce developments relating to this incident from time to time on every medium, especially the mass media,” she added.-Bernama