Unsung heroes of Covid war

COMING face to face with an adversary for which there is no defence would strike fear in anyone.

But for nurses Eswary Sinnamuthu, Solehah Ismail, Mavis Thian and Muhammad Fikri, who are frontliners in the Covid-19 war, succumbing to phobia is not an option.

When the first cases were detected in Malaysia, Eswary and Solehah were quickly drafted for what was to become humanity’s toughest battle ever.

Eswary, a staff nurse at Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, said her ward was the first to be converted into a facility to house patients under investigation.

However, it soon became a ward for people who had tested positive for the infection, raising the odds for her and her fellow nurses to contract the disease.

“It was a challenging time,” Eswary, who has been a nurse for 20 years, told theSun.

“Given how infectious the virus is and the fact that we have to be close to the patients all the time, it was necessary to take full precautions,” she said.

At Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Solehah was given the task of preparing a team without any experience of Covid-19, to take on a whole new challenge.

Compounding the problem was a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), Solehah said.

“As a result, nurses had minimal protection against possible infection. This almost pushed me over the edge, despite knowing it was a scenario replicated across many hospitals,” she added.

For Thian, who works at Sunway Medical Centre in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, it was an easier learning curve.

Her hospital was not taking in Covid-19 patients until January this year.

But even with almost a year of learning about the odds that nurses in public hospitals were facing, it barely prepared her for the challenge.

Thian found herself working in the middle of a high-risk ward almost overnight.

“It was like being sent to work in the most dangerous place in the world,” she said.

The enormity of the situation sank in when the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 began to rise, and the situation started to deteriorate.

Nurses were ordered to observe new procedures and hospitals stopped allowing visitors.

“It was a grim picture,” Thian recounted.

For Muhammad, who works at a vaccination centre in Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, it was about assuring his patients that it was safe to take the vaccine.

“We vaccinate 600 to 700 people a day,” he said. “Understandably, some of them are worried.”

As the number of new cases continues to rise daily, the burden on these nurses, like all other frontliners, will only become heavier.

As Solehah puts it, it is exhausting and stressful.

Worse than the challenges they face at work, is the assumption that they are carriers of the virus.

But to the nurses – in conjunction with International Nurses Day, which falls on Wednesday – their responsibilities stretch beyond the confines of the ward. It is also about protecting their friends and family.

Eswary said she has now made it a part of her life to create and spread awareness about Covid-19.

“As a mother, wife and daughter, I constantly worry about the welfare of my family, especially my son,” she said.

Thian, who is from Sarawak, now sees herself as more than just a nurse.

“I am like a friend, parent, sister, brother and companion to my patients,” she said.

“I always put myself in their shoes, picture myself going through what they are going through, how scared they must feel and do my best to help them cope,” she added.