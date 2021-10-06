Unvaccinated civil servants advised to get vaccinated for common good of all

PETALING JAYA: All civil servants, who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, have been advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible for their own good and for the common good of all.

In making this call, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said it is unfortunate that the government’s Public Service Department (JPA) had to resort to making vaccinations mandatory for all civil servants although it is understandable as the number of unvaccinated civil servants are alarmingly high.

“Many parents have also expressed concern over their child’s safety when school reopens therefore, unvaccinated teachers who are eligible for the vaccine should also take the responsible step of ensuring they are fully vaccinated,” MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said in statement today.

“There is sufficient evidence that the vaccines do work, are safe and side effects are mostly mild. The studies on the Covid-19 vaccines have been independently and thoroughly scrutinised for safety and efficacy not only by leading health organisations but by the regulating bodies of each country before they are approved for use.

“Although fully vaccinated individuals can still be infected, symptoms are mild and in most cases, will not require hospitalisation. There is no doubt that viruses will mutate and we may see new variants in the future but for now, it is important that we use all available tools to protect ourselves and each other against Covid-19.”

Koh pointed out that even Typhoid vaccinations are mandatory for all food handlers in the country.

Without the typhoid jabs, restaurant operators will not be given their licence to operate. Malaysians are known for the habit of eating out almost daily, but many do not realise that the Typhoid vaccinations have been protecting our population all these years from the disease which can be fatal, he said.

“The benefits of getting vaccinated can clearly be seen now with severe cases of Covid-19 on the downtrend and more sectors gradually opening up. ‘The proof is in the pudding’ as the saying goes. Very soon, more Malaysians will be able to enjoy interstate and even international travel once again,” he added.