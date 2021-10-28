Unvaccinated civil servants urged to get jabs before Nov 1

PUTRAJAYA: Public Service Department (PSD) director-general, Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman(pix), today reminded all civil servants that they should complete their Covid-19 vaccination before Nov 1.

Speaking at the PSD’s monthly gathering, held virtually today, Mohd Khairul Adib said, at present, the number of civil servants who have yet to be vaccinated was small compared with the majority of them who are fully vaccinated.

However, he said that the hesitancy of the small group still had implications for the government’s vaccination programme, and portrayed a negative image of civil servants as a whole, besides affecting service delivery.

“The civil servants should have a sense of responsibility in supporting the government’s efforts and giving confidence to the public of the effectiveness of the vaccination programme,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Adib also reminded all civil servants that they are are subject to the provisions of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulation 1993 [PU(A) 395/1993].

In the circular, it was stated that federal civil servants who fail to complete their Covid-19 immunisation would be subjected to disciplinary action or termination of service when the new policy of immunisation involving civil servants is implemented from Nov 1.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 22,214,490 individuals or 94.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.-Bernama