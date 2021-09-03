Unvaccinated religious teachers, officials may be relieved of duties: Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah(pix) reminded Al-Quran and Fardu Ain class (KAFA) teachers in the state who do not want to be vaccinated would possibly be relieved of their duties.

In a statement uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin said similar action will be taken against mosque officials and marriage officials who do not want to be vaccinated.

The Sultan said that around 326 KAFA teachers have yet to receive their vaccinations while 95 teachers refused to be vaccinated.

In addition, 59 mosque officials have yet to be vaccinated and 11 others have refused. Nine marriage officials have yet to be vaccinated while six others have rejected being vaccinated.

“I am very disappointed about those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, as they will endanger themselves and the public. They should realise that if someone is infected with the Covid-19 virus, vaccination will help them avoid the more severe effects.

“I am concerned that if there are still unvaccinated Kafa teachers, it will be a detriment to students. I hope the Selangor Health Department can expedite vaccinations for Kafa teachers, mosque officials and marriage officials in Selangor,” he said.

The sultan also said there were 268 national primary school teachers and 182 national secondary school teachers in Selangor who have refused to be vaccinated.

“This also will endanger primary school and secondary school students in Selangor and this matter must be handled by those responsible,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged the public to not doubt or hesitate about being vaccinated and said that the vaccination issue has been mentioned repeatedly during Friday sermons and statements issued by him. -Bernama