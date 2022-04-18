UOB Malaysia appoints Ng Wei Wei as its first female CEO

PETALING JAYA: UOB Malaysia will appoint Ng Wei Wei (pix) as its first female CEO, effective May 1, 2022.

Ng will succeed the outgoing Wong Kim Choong (KC). Wong helms the role since 2012.

Wong will take on a new role as Senior Adviser and oversee the integration of the bank and Citigroup’s retail banking businesses, until his planned retirement.

“Ng is a seasoned banker with broad experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial industry. In the earlier part of her career, from 2000 to 2006, she honed her banking skills and developed her core values at UOB Malaysia.

“Following various leadership roles at global financial institutions in Malaysia and Hong Kong, she returned to UOB Malaysia in 2019 as the managing director and country head of wholesale banking, before assuming the role of deputy CEO in 2021,“ UOB said in a statement.

Ng has been instrumental in growing UOB Malaysia’s wholesale banking franchise and advancing the bank’s strategic priorities including its Environment, Social and Governance, and innovation agenda, as well as supporting its customers to expand regionally by tapping on the Bank’s connectivity, expertise and capabilities.

UOB Group deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong said Wei Wei’s appointment reflects the bank’s firm belief in the importance and benefits of diversity as we anticipate customer needs in an increasingly complex, changing and volatile environment.

“KC retires with a track record of advancing the bank’s position in the areas of customer service, regional connectivity, innovation, and sustainability.

“I am confident that under Wei Wei’s leadership, UOB Malaysia will continue to scale greater heights as we support our customers to seize opportunities locally and across the region,” he said.

Wong will continue to contribute to the bank’s growth as a senior adviser on the Citi consumer banking acquisition, a significant corporate exercise for UOB in recent times.