Up to EC to relax SOPs on polling day in Melaka: Hishammuddin

MELAKA: It is up to the Election Commission (EC) to relax the standard operating procedures (SOP) on the polling day in the Melaka state election such as allowing supporters to carry the party flag, said Barisan Nasional treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix).

However, he said it was important for each party to ensure that all SOPs were complied with to avoid any risk.

“The polling day is under their (EC) responsibility. As the party machinery, we need to convince the people to come out and cast their votes,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin, who is Senior Minister of Defence, said there was a 91.3 per cent early voter turnout among the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel yesterday.

He said the early voting process at all locations, including the MAF camps in Melaka, went smoothly without any untoward incidents.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The EC has set Nov 20 for polling in this election.-Bernama