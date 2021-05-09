Upcoming tyre factory investment to boost country’s rubber industry

PADANG BESAR: Malaysia’s rubber industry is set to be rejuvenated with the setting up of new tyre manufacturing operations in the country, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix).

He expressed confidence that the rubber industry would recover and the commodity’s price would rebound.

“The Malaysian Rubber Board and Malaysian Rubber Council are mobilising efforts to revive and expand the tyre industry, as it has a large market value and can make a positive impact on the country’s rubber industry,” he told reporters after presenting RM200 donations to 100 rubber smallholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bukit Kerang, near here, today.

“We have exported our rubber output for the production of tyres, but it is better if we have our own downstream industry that produces our products,” he said.

He said his ministry had identified local investors who were interested in making such an investment and details would be announced later.

“I will officially announce which company that wants to work with us, the amount of investment involved and its impact on the rubber smallholders,” he said.

Khairuddin disclosed that the first meeting with the interested investors would be held after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. — Bernama