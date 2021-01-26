(Updated) Seremban UMNO denies urging Ahmad Zahid to step down

SEREMBAN: Seremban UMNO today denied having urged Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) to step down as UMNO president.

Its chief, Mustafa Salim, said the banner demanding Ahmad Zahid to resign which was put up in Sikamat here allegedly by the Seremban UMNO, was actually a political provocation by certain quarters.

“It was such an unethical act and a political provocation by certain quarters aiming at creating disharmony among UMNO leadership at the central and divisional levels for the sake of their respective political interests.

“Seremban UMNO stands firm in upholding the party’s constitution and defending its presidential institution,” he said in a statement here today.

He said two police reports had been lodged at the Seremban and Sikamat police stations over the matter today.

In a separate statement, Perak UMNO described the action by certain quarters who openly called for Ahmad Zahid’s resignation, as an unethical and undignified move.

Its Information chief Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said as a party that upholds the struggle for Islam and the Malays who are well known for their courtesy and good manners, all UMNO members must respect the elected president.

“The irresponsible action which is driven by self-interest and revenge will give the opposition the opportunity to divide the party and cause anxiety among members at the grassroots.

“During this period, we must be united, help and strengthen the presidential institution to show maturity and solidarity to the people so that we will be given the chance to return to lead the government in the 15th General Election,” he said.

Mohd Zolkafly also expressed his disappointment over the action of irresponsible parties who put up banners at several UMNO Divisions in Perak to urge Ahmad Zahid to step down as UMNO president. — Bernama