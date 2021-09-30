Upgrade water treatment infrastructure in 12MP: MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to upgrade infrastructure related to water supply treatment are some of the issues that need to be considered under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), according to some MPs who raised the issue at Dewan Rakyat today.

During today’s debate, Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar(pix) (Independent-Kuala Langat) suggested that the government reviews the Water Services Industry Act 2006 which provides the Federal Government with more power as a system to manage the water industry.

He said this follows several issues which came to light in the country were due to a clash of systems and power between the federal and state governments.

“When we have planned many programmes we wish to implement in the water industry, we are weak in planning because of opposition between states and the central government. When we want to do something, we have problems between these two parties,” he said when debating the 12MP today.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran) urged the government for allocation under the 12MP to upgrade 22 water treatment plants in Sabah that are old and not functioning well, so that residents will receive clean water supply.

He said the operation of affected plants was among the causes several housing areas in various districts in Sabah are facing problems with water supply, which also affects the development of the industrial sector in the state.

“Every day residents in affected housing areas suffer when there is rationing, when there is water only at 9 pm and ends at 6 am. Can you imagine living like this, can we really let people suffer like this?

“In fact, in Lahad Datu, water is sent by lorries to factories at certain times even though these are industrial areas. So let’s solve this issue immediately if we want to attract investors to the industrial areas,” he added.

Datuk Dr Hasan Baharom (PH-Tampin) and Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai), meanwhile, were among the MPs that brought up the issue of integrity among the country’s enforcement institutions that seem to be hit with many allegations of corruption and power abuse, as well as political pressure.

According to Hasan, the government needs to empower the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and strengthen similar institutions in various aspects to ensure they are free of pressure as they carry out their functions and duties.

“These institutions need to be empowered and remain free of any form of pressure so that we can avoid any leakage or irregularities regarding their duties that would jeopardise their integrity,” he added.

Sabri concurred, adding that as a show of support for police reform, suggestions the tabling a bill to create an Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) during this Parliament’s sitting to be sped up.

The socio-economic development of the Orang Asli community was also touched upon during today’s debate, when Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highland) suggested the establishment of a special corporation for the economic development of the community.

“A strategic approach to establish the corporation should be made to ensure that the economic development of the Orang Asli community is speedily achieved, as well as being comprehensive and sustainable, in line with the concept of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will sit again on Monday. -Bernama