Upgrading, maintenance of LRA SSP1 critical assets completed: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Upgrading and maintenance works on critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) were completed at 5 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri, in a statement, said that as of 6 am, the water treatment system at LRA SSP1 has been stabilised and water supply has started to be channeled to the water supply distribution system.

“Supply to consumers will be distributed in stages from 5 pm today,“ she said.

However, she said the duration of water supply disruption and restoration in the affected areas varied depending on the location of the consumer's premises and the water pressure of the water supply distribution system.

Residents in 998 areas around the Klang Valley began to experience water supply disruption starting yesterday due to the upgrading and maintenance works, with among others the districts involved being Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

Elina said Air Selangor continued to mobilise alternative water assistance through tanker lorries to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and Vaccination Centres (PPV) as well as for funeral ceremonies.